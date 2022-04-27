DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported nine people were arrested following separate traffic stops and search warrants on Monday.

Narcotics & Criminal Interdiction agents were joined by officers with the Sylvania Police Department in executing a search warrant at a home on Newman Drive in Sylvania on April 25.

According to authorities, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the home. The four men were arrested following the search and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia:

Brent Cagle Wells , 44, of Rainsville

, 44, of Rainsville Timothy Neil Wells , 46, of Rainsville

, 46, of Rainsville Justus Isaiah Wegweiser , 39, of Sylvania

, 39, of Sylvania David Ladelle Scales, Jr., 39, of Sylvania

That same day, another search warrant was conducted at a home on County Road 216 in Rainsville. That search resulted in marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia being found. The two below were arrested following the search and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.

Sonia Raylene Posey , 48, of Rainsville

, 48, of Rainsville Garry Scott Chapman, 47, of Rainsville

Still on Monday, April 25, agents with the DeKalb County Narcotics Unit received a tip about a home on County Road 233 in Sylvania. When officers arrived at the house, authorities say a man tried to run and ate what law enforcement believed to be methamphetamine.

During a search of the home, more methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

Christopher Richard Franco , 39, of Rainsville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence.

, 39, of Rainsville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence. Lois Jean Noland, 48, of Sylvania, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Around 4 p.m. Monday, a Criminal Interdiction Agent tried to pull over a vehicle on County Road 52 near the Peak’s Corner Community after authorities had been called for someone driving erratically while passing utility workers. The driver attempted to flee the agent but was eventually stopped a short distance from County Road 50.

Dakota Hartline, 29, of Chickamauga, Georgia, was arrested. Authorities found Hartline had outstanding warrants in Walker County, Georgia for four counts of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, fourth-degree financial transaction card theft and forgery, and entering an automobile.

Hartline was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center and will be extradited to Georgia.