8th Annual Jingle Bell Square set for Dec. 11 in downtown Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Scottsboro’s annual Jingle Bell Square event will arrive in downtown next weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the 8th annual event on Saturday, December 11 beginning at 9 a.m. in the downtown square.

The event features vendors of all kinds, food trucks, inflatables, a mobile arcade, and plenty of live music. Vendors and food trucks will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while inflatables and the arcade will be available until 8 p.m.

The live music schedule includes:

11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: First Baptist Church Choir

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.: Boys and Girls Club Choir

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.: Scottsboro Community Wind Band

2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: D. Williams Dance Academy

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Jazz Music with Nick

The Jingle Bell Square will also have photo opportunities with Santa Claus and the Grinch, and buggy rides.

The Scottsboro Christmas Parade will follow the day portion of the Jingle Bell Square at 4 p.m. The parade begins at Collins Intermediate School and will end on the square.

