85th Annual Jackson County Fairs begins this week

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — The 85th annual Jackson County Fair begins this week!

The fair will be open from Tuesday, September 7 through Saturday, September 11 with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. each night. Rides start at 6 p.m.

In a Facebook post, event planners stated, “We are so glad you all made it out to our carnival this spring, but we hope to see you all at this year’s fall fair! The spring carnival is always smaller than the fall fair so come expecting more fun!”

Gate admission will be $5 for ages 6 and up, and free to those under the age of 5. Parking also costs $5.

All net proceeds from the fair will benefit American Legion Post #30 and VFW Post 6073, as well as their auxiliaries.

This year’s event will feature special nights with unlimited ride stamps, a petting zoo, and a cattleman show on Saturday evening.

Single ride tickets may also be purchased for $1 each in lieu of an $18 unlimited wristband.

Masks are not currently required to attend the fair.

The Jackson County Fair is located at Scottboro’s fairgrounds in the Veterans Park. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page.