SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — An 83-year-old Scottsboro man was arrested in connection to a several-month-long sexual abuse investigation, according to authorities.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Putman with the Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) said Herman Clevy McIntire was taken into custody on Friday.

An investigation into claims of sexual abuse began in June by the SPD, who presented their findings to the Jackson County Grand Jury, which recently returned its indictments on McIntire.

McIntire was indicted on the following charges:

First-degree rape

First-degree sodomy

Second-degree sexual abuse

Sexual abuse of a child younger than 12

Indecent exposure

Herman McIntire (Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The 83-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday, December 14. He remains in the custody of the Jackson County Jail on a $176,000 bond.