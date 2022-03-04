Bryan Lee Burt, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on an $8,000 bond. (Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Cory Michael Coots, 31, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $10,500. (Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Andrew Lee Gonzalez, 29, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $4,500. (Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

James Monroe Lee, 48, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude. His bond was set at $65,500. (Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Andrea Nicole Liles, 27, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. (Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Austin Taylor Wagner, 24, was arrested on existing warrants for failure to appear. He was being held without bond. (Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Catherine Chyanne Wells, 37, was arrested on existing warrants. (Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Bradley Shane White, 48, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $4,500 bond. (Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A raid in DeKalb County led to eight arrests Thursday afternoon.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, investigators, deputies, interdiction agents, and the Aviation Unit all arrived at a home on County Road 515 in the Blake community around 1 p.m. During the search, 70 grams of methamphetamine were found, along with four guns, and an undisclosed amount of cash. An Alabama State Trooper assisted the Sheriff’s Office.

Those arrested and their charges are:

Bryan Lee Burt, 31, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on an $8,000 bond.

Cory Michael Coots, 31, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $10,500.

Andrew Lee Gonzalez, 29, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $4,500.

James Monroe Lee, 48, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and attempting to elude. His bond was set at $65,500.

Andrea Nicole Liles, 27, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Taylor Wagner, 24, was arrested on existing warrants for failure to appear. He was being held without bond.

Catherine Chyanne Wells, 37, was arrested on existing warrants.

Bradley Shane White, 48, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $4,500 bond.

“This was truly an amazing team effort. The property in question was large, and it took all hands-on deck to maintain control of the situation and conduct a thorough search. Added precautions had to be taken due to there being a large amount of methamphetamine and firearms on the property. Those two things don’t mix. This is a great example of what we’ve put together in the last several years. We had corrections officers, transport officers, Special Response Team members, aviation assets, K-9 deputies, and the Narcotics Unit all working together to stop the flow of this poison in the community. We also had multiple skilled medical professionals on scene in case of a critical incident. God Bless!” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden