FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — The fair is coming back to town! The DeKalb County VFW Fair will return for its 67th year in Fort Payne next week.

According to the event’s website, the fair runs from September 26 through October 1.

This year’s theme is “Land That I Love” and will feature classic carnival rides, prizes, livestock shows, booths, and a new feature — an aerial artistry show that performs twice nightly. Each night, the fair boasts new deals that make it possible for everyone to join in on the family fun:

Monday, September 26

Free admission and rides from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

$4 gate admission and tickets only from 6 p.m. to close (those under 6 get free admission)

Youth Lamb Show at 6:30 p.m.

Entertainment: Autism Sings featuring Reid Soria

Tuesday, September 27

$25 armband night

Pay one price for rides from 5 p.m. to close

Entertainment: WQSB Night Country Music by Country Case

Wednesday, September 28

$2 night, all rides are $2 from 5 p.m. to close with no exceptions

Dairy Goat Show at 5 p.m.

Entertainment: Southern Gospel Night, featuring The Fortner Brothers 4 Christ

Thursday, September 29

2 Armbands for $25 from 5 p.m. to close, Midway Only (sold as a set, cannot be sold separately)

BOER Goat & Meat Show at 5 p.m.

Entertainment: Chris Robers School of Music and the Fort Payne High School Guitar Class

Friday, September 30

Fun Night, tickets only from 5 p.m. to close

Horse and Mule Show at 6:30 p.m.

Entertainment: The Pickin’ Post presents Crossroad Country Music at 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 1

Gates open at 10 a.m.

Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with $20 armbands

Kids and teachers will be admitted free with tickets

from 3 p.m. to close, admission is $4 for adults, kids 6 and under get in for free, tickets only

4-H Chick Chain from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Circus Incredible at 1 p.m.

Open Beef Show at 5 p.m.

Entertainment: 32nd Annual DeKalb County VFW Agricultural Fair Gospel Singing featuring Brian Free & Assurance and The Sharps Special

In his yearly message, Fair Chairman Charles Stephens said this year’s fair would also include educational booths and a scarecrow contest, but there won’t be any individual exhibit competition again this year.

“It seems that COVID and/or its variants raises its ugly head at our fair time,” Stephens explained. “It is just not in the public interest because of exposure, for the safety of our exhibitors and fair workers.”

The fair will be held at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds, located at 151 18th Street NE in Fort Payne. For more information, visit dekalbcountyvfwfair.com.