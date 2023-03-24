ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 37-year-old man is facing several charges after authorities said he was found with a trafficking amount of fentanyl.

According to the Marshall County Drug Task Force Command John Siggers, Jeremy Vandergriff was arrested on March 22 and booked into the Marshall County Jail.

Siggers said Vandergriff had around 1.5 grams of fentanyl in his possession.

Vandergriff (Marshall Co. Jail)

He was charged with trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense), unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of probation violation.

Vandergriff’s bond was set at $500,000 “because it was fentanyl and because trafficking in Alabama is a Class A felony,” Siggers explained.