RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 46-year-old Rainsville man was indicted on multiple sexual abuse charges involving a child, according to local authorities.

Matt Crum, Assistant Chief of Police for the Rainsville Police Department (RPD) told News 19 that 46-year-old Joshua Hairell was arrested on Tuesday evening after that indictment came down.

Hairell was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and charged with second-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Crum said the RPD received a complaint recently, which led to the start of an investigation into possible sexual abuse of a minor.

As that investigation progressed, Crum said, “disturbing facts” were found by investigators.

Over the following weeks, evidence was collected through a series of search warrants and forensic interviews.

In February 2023, a DeKalb County grand jury indicted Hairell on all charges. He remains in the custody of the DeKalb County Jail on a $262,500 bond.

Hairell (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

“At [the] Rainsville Police Department, we lose sleep over stuff like this,” RPD Chief Edmondson stated. “We are seeing more and more of these types of crimes. We don’t take crimes like this lightly, or the criminals who do them. We will aggressively pursue anyone who breaks the law and takes advantage of our children.”

Edmondson added, “Crimes like this are hard on investigators, I’d like to praise the investigators at the police department, thank you for your hard work and dedication.”