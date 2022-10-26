A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Troopers with ALEA say David M. McDonald of Section was killed when the 2001 Ford F-150 truck he was driving left the road, hit an embankment and flipped over.

McDonald was not wearing a seatbelt, according to officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday on Alabama 35, about two miles north of Section in Jackson County.

According to ALEA, Troopers with the Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.