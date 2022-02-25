(WHNT) — A $44 million project will start on parts of I-59 next week in DeKalb and Etowah counties.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), the project will reconstruct around 11 miles of northbound interstate between Reece City and Collinsville. The project extends from south of Stephens Gap Road overpass to Exit 205 onto Alabama 68.

Wiregrass Construction will begin construction on Monday, February 28. The interstate’s outside shoulder of the southbound lanes will be widened for two-way traffic.

Drivers should expect closures on the outside southbound lane south of Exit 205. The project is expected to be finished by summer 2024.