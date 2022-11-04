One man from Arab was killed in a three-car crash Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office. (Getty Images)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man from Arab was killed in a three-car crash Thursday night, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

43-year-old Wesley Darnell was pronounced dead at the scene by Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent shortly after arriving on the scene around 7:45 p.m.

Officials say the accident happened near Alabama Highway 69 and ended at the bottom of a mountain in the area.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will continue to investigate the crash.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Four C Fire Department, Georgia Mountain Fire Department, and the Guntersville Police Department all assisted with the crash.