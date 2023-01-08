JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Jackson County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA says officers responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian that occurred at around 9:15 p.m. Saturday night on County Road 8, about three miles north of Woodville.

Authorities say 40-year-old James W. Webb was hit by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and died at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigate the accident and say no further updates are available at this time.