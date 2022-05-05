JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 4-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in Jackson County on Thursday, according to local authorities.

A spokesperson for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office the shooting happened around 12 p.m. at a home in Dutton on Alabama Highway 40. The spokesperson said the boy was airlifted to a trauma center, but his status is unknown.

Officials have not confirmed the exact location of the accidental shooting or how the child got access to the firearm.

This is a developing story.