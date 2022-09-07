ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Four of the six defendants charged in connection with the August raid on Joe’s Pawn Shop were indicted by a Marshall County Grand Jury, according to court documents.

John Eller, Zachary Shake, Dylan Green and Santo Andres were all charged with first-degree receiving stolen property after the August 4 raid on the shop by Marshall County Sheriff’s investigators, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). The four men were employed at the pawn shop.

A Marshall County Grand Jury true billed — indicted –Eller, Shake, Green, and Andres on September 7, records show. A new court date has not been set for the men at this time.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said the raid followed a four-month investigation. During an Aug. 8 news conference, Sims said loss prevention officials from several large area stores, including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and Home Depot, were involved in the investigation. He said many of the items seized in the raid were in their original boxes.

Officials said they found almost $42,000 worth of stolen items in the store along with 263 guns and $88,000 in cash.

Pawn shop owner Joe Cephus Campbell III did not have a federal license to sell guns, according to ATF officials. He also pleaded guilty to a previous federal charge of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license.

Campbell filed a motion to continue his preliminary hearing to a later date, a judge granted that motion.

Campbell is due to appear in federal court for arraignment on September 15. There is no word on when property owner Wanda Campbell, Joe’s mother and the sixth defendant in this case, will appear in court next.

Joe’s Pawn Shop is open and operating.