FYFFE, Ala. (WHNT) — Four men were arrested on multiple charges after police say they found methamphetamine at a house near Fyffe High School.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, officials were acting on information related to drugs being sold around the school. Deputies executed a search warrant at the residence on Hammonds Road, finding the drugs as well as paraphernalia.

Police say four people were arrested in relation to the incident:

Jordan Michael Brown, 19, of Fyffe: Loitering

Loitering Johnny Martin, 69, of Fyffe: Unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Joseph Michael Higgins, 44, of Valley Head: Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property in the fourth degree, two counts of second degree theft of property, and three counts of third degree burglary

Unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property in the fourth degree, two counts of second degree theft of property, and three counts of third degree burglary John Roy Mulligan, 55, of Sylvania: Unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked

