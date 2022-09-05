DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A crash in the early morning hours of Labor Day in DeKalb County has claimed the life of a Bryant man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Around 2 a.m., 36-year-old Cody Ray Busby was killed when the 1998 Ford Mustang he was driving left the road and hit a tree, ALEA reports.

Officials say Busby was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The single-vehicle crash happened on DeKalb County 155 near DeKalb County 805, around seven miles north of Ider.

Troopers with ALEA say that no further information is available at this time as they continue to investigate the crash.