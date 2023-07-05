RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A sewer overflow problem that has plagued Rainsville residents for years could finally see a resolve, thanks to funds approved by Governor Kay Ivey.

The $350,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission will also be combined with a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded in 2022, which will all help fix the city’s faulty sewer system.

“This project will improve a vital public utility service that is depended on by Rainsville residents and businesses in the downtown area and beyond,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am pleased to announce this grant in support of these improvements.”

When News 19 spoke with Rainsville Wastewater Treatment Plant Chief Operator Brad Willingham in 2021, he said the heavy rain paired with the old and deteriorating sewer lines and intakes of the sewer system all played a part in the overflow.

The spillage affected the city’s business district along Main Street (Alabama Highway 35) and northward.

With the grant, Rainsville now has the ability to replace those sewer lines and repair 63 manhole outlets in an area of the sewer system that serves 170 households and 27 businesses, resolving the public health hazard.