DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An accident involving three motorcycles has claimed the life of a Huntsville man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Officials with ALEA say the crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 31 about six miles south of Fort Payne on Alabama 35, near the 14-mile marker.

46-year-old Jerome M. Banks, Jr. of Huntsville was driving a 2001 Yamaha YZFR6L motorcycle when it struck a 2019 Honda Goldwing motorcycle driven by 57-year-old Calvin A. Palmer of Smyrna, Georgia.

After that collision, ALEA says the Honda struck a 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 52-year-old Latonya Y. Flynn of Conley, Georgia.

Banks was taken to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he died from his injuries.

Palmer was also injured and was taken to DeKalb Regional Hospital.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash, officials say.