3 charged with stealing ‘large number of guns’ in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people who investigators believe stole a “large number of guns.”

Deputies responded to two separate burglary calls in the Albertville area November 23, 2020. The first involved a call at a home on Water Plant Road where the guns were stolen. The second call was a home on Martlin Gap road.

Witnesses told deputies they saw three people entering the home. Deputies searched the home and say they found a woman on the ground floor and two men in the attic. Investigators say they found several guns near the two in the attic. They determined those guns had been stolen from the Water Plant Road home earlier that day.

Deputies arrested all three: Jordan Lee Lopez, 26, of Horton; Zackary Alan Thomas, 32, of Crossville; and Macey Elizabeth Justice, 21 of Crossville.

Jordan Lee Lopez

Zackary Alan Thomas

Macey Elizabeth Justice

Each is charged with burglary, resisting arrest and criminal trespass. They were booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $15,000 bond.