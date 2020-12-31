3 charged with firing guns at Bridgeport, Stevenson police officers during chase

BRIDGEPORT, Ala. – Bridgeport Police arrested three people who they say fired gunshots at officers during a chase. The chase happened on December 26, 2020 around 2:15 a.m.

The Bridgeport police department says an officer saw a Grey Kia Sorento traveling slowly on Alabama Highway 72. That officer said the driver pulled off on a gravel road, then back on Highway 72 West in the wrong lane. The vehicle then crossed over the median to continue in the correct lane.

The officer tried to make a traffic stop, but said the driver refused to stop. The chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour, according to the news release. The officer said that the people inside the vehicle began firing gunshots at the officer. Then, when the chase went into Stevenson, the officer said the people in the vehicle fired several shots at a Stevenson officer.

Ultimately, the Kia was disabled.

Police arrested all three people inside the vehicle. Each is charged with two counts of attempted murder, among other charges. Investigators say several handguns were found inside the vehicle, which had reportedly been stolen from Clarksville, Tennessee.

Harley Elizabeth Arrerton, 22 of Palmer, TN, was charged with receiving stolen property, two counts of attempted murder and possession of burglars tools. Her bond was set at $207,500.

Christian Street, 23 of Monteagle, TN, was charged with fugitive from justice, two counts of attempted murder, possession of burglars tools, assault and receiving stolen property. His bond was set at $207,800.

Terry Dewayne Nunley, 33 of Palmer, TN, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, two counts of reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, two counts of attempted murder, possession of burglars tools, and fugitive from justice. His bond was set at $210,400.