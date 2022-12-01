FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested after a series of storage unit break-ins in the tri-state area, according to the Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD).

Police say Jake Ryan Carter, 25, of Rainsville, as well as Tammy Walters and Kristie Cobb, were arrested at a home on Kirk Road in Rainsville after an investigation that spanned multiple agencies across state lines.

Officials claim Carter was caught on security camera video and identified. His arrest was shared with other agencies and according to police, that information “matched similar cases being investigated in the Tri-State area.”

Rainsville Police claim the trio’s vehicle was found at a home on County Road 311 in the Peek’s Corner community. All three people were arrested at the home in Rainsville in connection to what police labeled a “theft ring.”

All three are being held in Dade County, Ga.

(Fort Payne Police Department)

Jake Ryan Carter was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree property theft, fourth-degree property theft, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools

Tammy Lynn Walters was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree property theft, fourth-degree property theft, and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief

Kristie Nicole Cobb Carter was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, first-degree property theft, fourth-degree property theft, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools

After the arrests, Rainsville Police say they located a stolen trailer and four-wheeler in Hamilton County, Tenn.

Fort Payne Police say they were assisted by the Dade County Sheriff’s Office, the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, and police departments from Trenton, Summerville, Trion, and Rainsville.