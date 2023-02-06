ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Three people were arrested during a traffic stop by Albertville Police after officers reportedly found over 70 grams of meth in their possession.
According to the Albertville Police Department, they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Blessing Road at about 8:26 p.m. on February 1.
The APD said the vehicle was driven by Giovani Alvarado-Rodriquez of Boaz, and there were two passengers, Tiffani Mashburn of Boaz and Crystal Hampleman of Albertville.
K9 units were called in to assist, and during their search, officers said they discovered more than 70 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm in the vehicle.
Alavarado-Rodriquez, Mashburn, and Hampleman were all arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Their bond was set at $700,000 apiece.
The APD says Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Unit assisted with the investigation.