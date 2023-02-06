ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Three people were arrested during a traffic stop by Albertville Police after officers reportedly found over 70 grams of meth in their possession.

According to the Albertville Police Department, they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Blessing Road at about 8:26 p.m. on February 1.

The APD said the vehicle was driven by Giovani Alvarado-Rodriquez of Boaz, and there were two passengers, Tiffani Mashburn of Boaz and Crystal Hampleman of Albertville.

Giovani Alvarado-Rodriquez (Photos: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office) Crystal Hampleman (Photos: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office) Tiffani Mashburn (Photos: Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

K9 units were called in to assist, and during their search, officers said they discovered more than 70 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded firearm in the vehicle.

Alavarado-Rodriquez, Mashburn, and Hampleman were all arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Their bond was set at $700,000 apiece.

The APD says Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Unit assisted with the investigation.