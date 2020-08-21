3 arrested in Fort Payne marijuana bust

Drake Lamar Kirkland (Photo courtesy Fort Payne Police)

Tyron Antwone Tripp (Photo courtesy Fort Payne Police)

Shauni Shae Wells (Photo courtesy Fort Payne Police)

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Three people face drug possession charges after officers were called to a welfare check Tuesday night.

Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said officers were called to the 200-block of Watkins Avenue NE around 9:30 p.m. to check on children in the apartment building.

As officers approached the building, they smelled a strong marijuana odor in the area.

They started talking to a resident, then noticed a man attempting to leave through a back door.

The man, Drake Lamar Kirkland, 27, was initially detained, along with Tyron Antwone Tripp, 20, and Shauni Shae Wells, 20.

Officers then searched the apartment, finding several loaded guns, a large amount of marijuana, two sets of scales, plastic baggies, and a large amount of cash.

Officers also called DHR for two children in the apartment.

Kirkland, Tripp, and Wells were all arrested and taken to the Fort Payne Police Department before being transferred to the DeKalb County Jail.

All three were charged with first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and chemical endangerment of a child. Bonds for all three were set at $100,500 each.