3 arrested in DeKalb County drug bust

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities arrested three DeKalb County residents on drug-related charges.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and narcotics agents searched a home on County Road 1000 and found 44 pounds of marijuana, 50 ounces of liquefied methamphetamine, an AR15 and a meth lab. Officials said the methamphetamine found could produce a large amount of crystal meth.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation led agents to a home on 11th Street in Fort Payne. Authorities there said they found a large amount of money, marijuana, a small amount of methamphetamine and a handgun.

Agustis Angel Mondragon, 25, Tiffanie Denphung Hoang, 24, of Fort Payne and Claudia Zamudio Gutierrez, 27 of Valley Head, were charged with manufacturing of a controlled substance, three charges of trafficking in any illegal drug, chemical endangerment of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All remain in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and expect more arrests to be made.