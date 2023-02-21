Multiple DeKalb County authorities banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) and several of its units arrested 40 people for various charges over the weekend during a ‘saturation patrol’, including 29 people with charges like drug, abuse, resisting arrest and theft.

A saturation patrol is when police agencies increase their presence in an area for a period of time to look for impaired driving behavior. The DCSO said that while they are generally looking for impaired behavior during these patrols, the increased presence of officers can deter crimes before they happen.

A total of 40 people were arrested over the weekend by the DCSO, as well as the Investigations Unit and Narcotics and Criminal Interdiction Unit. Of the 40 people, 29 had charges for either drug possession, sex abuse, child abuse, sodomy, resisting arrest or theft.

Misty Nicole Aldridge (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Misty Nicole Aldridge, 31, of Gaylesville was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

James Edward Barron (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

James Edward Barron, 40 of Geraldine was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Latisha Nacol Blevins (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Latisha Nacole Blevins, 42 of Sylvania was arrested for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.

Daniel Bonilla (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Daniel Bonilla, 26, of Boaz was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, giving false ID to an officer and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

Sarah Elizabeth Davis (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Sarah Elizabeth Davis, 41 of Boaz was arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Alexis Lamara Hawes (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Alexis Lamara Hawes, 21, of Flat Rock arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Nicolas Andrew Holcomb (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Nicholas Andrew Holcomb, 23, of Dawson arrested for resisting arrest, attempting to elude police and failure to appear.

Magon Jenkins (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Magon Jenkins, 19, of Attalla was charged with attempting to elude police and resisting arrest.

Selena Leanne Kilgo (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Selena Leeanne Kilgo, 39, of Crossville was arrested on reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, attempting to elude police, third-degree theft of property and three counts of failure to appear charges.

Anibal Mendoza Raymundo (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Anibal Mendoza-Raymundo, 41, of Fort Payne is charged with sex abuse of a child younger than 12.

Jessica Nicole Rose (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Jessica Nicole Rose , 29, of Fort Payne was arrested for chemical endangerment of a child.

Timothy David West (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Timothy David West (48 of Dawson was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.

Misty Cassandra Bruce (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Misty Cassandra Bruce, 51 of Albertville arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment for exposing a child.

Jason William Busby (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Jason William Busby, 47, of Sylvania was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michelle Estil Sue Chapman (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Michelle Estil Sue Chapman, 18, of Crossville) is charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Hayden Collins (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Christopher Hayden Collins, 19 of Crossville was arrested for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth Ray Copeland (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Kenneth Ray Copeland, 41, of Crossville is charged with unlawful possession of prohibited beverage, attempting to elude police and resisting arrest.

Sonny Aaron Gipson (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Sonny Aaron Gipson, 43 of Albertville was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, chemical endangerment for exposing a child and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Carol Richardson Bailey (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Carol Richardson Bailey, 56, of Collinsville was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Tracy Dwayne Johnson (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Tracy Dwayne Johnson, 62 of Collinsville is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacob Walker Gore (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Jacob Walter Gore, 31 of Albertville was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment for exposing a child.

Joshua Dale Hardeman (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Dale Hardeman, 31 of Fort Payne is charged with first-degree sodomy and two counts of sex abuse of a child younger than 12.

Justin McKenzie (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Justin A McKenzie, 33, of Albertville was arrested for second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Damien Matthew Owens (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Damien Matthew Owens, 44, of Albertville was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment for exposing a child.

Keisha Price (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Keisha Price ,33, of Albertville was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Miguel Angel Ramos (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Miguel Angel Ramos (31 of Albertville), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and pistol possession drunk/addict.

Buffy Denise Rogers (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Buffy Denise Rogers, 44 of Crossville is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Sheena Lashawn Rosseier (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheena Lashawn Rossmeier, 44 of Fort Payne was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and obstructing government operations.

Zachary Wolfgang Snapp (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Zachary Wolfgang Snapp, 42, of Rainsville was arrested on resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation and two counts of failure to appear charges.

Arrests are public information. Any indication of an individual’s arrest does not imply they have been convicted of a crime. To see a full list of inmates arrested by the DCSO, not just this weekend but anytime, you can visit their website here.