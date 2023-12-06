LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man died after being hit by a truck on Alabama 24 in Lawrence County on Tuesday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says Troopers responded to a crash at about 5:50 a.m. on Highway 24 near County Road 359, around five miles southwest of Trinity.

A pedestrian, later identified as Curtis O. Robinson, 23, of Decatur, was hit by a truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is continuing to investigation the crash, and says no further information is available at this time.