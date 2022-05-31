MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from Arab has been arrested and charged with second-degree sexual abuse, according to jail records.

23-year-old Olon Willard Morris III was arrested on the evening of May 27.

Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the case was one that investigators had worked with the Department of Human Resources and the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center.

One of Morris’ victims, Guthrie says, was over the age of 12.

The case was presented to a Marshall County Grand Jury, and Morris was indicted on the charge of second-degree child abuse.

Morris remains in the custody of the Marshall County Jail on a $250,000 bond.