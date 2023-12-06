LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — After a jury notice issue caused a Lawrence County double murder suspect’s trial to be delayed in October, he has a new date set.

Kevin Deshaunn Deloney Jr., 25, of Decatur was 19 years old when he was charged with two counts of capital murder following the shooting of Jimmy Lee Bolding and James Lemark Madden in July 2017.

Now, on February 5, 2024, Deloney will go on trial. The order by Circuit Judge Joeletta Martin Barrentine setting the date for the trial also states that no motions to continue will be considered.

A jury trial for Deloney was originally set for October 23, but the case was continued on October 12. Court documents show that there was a data system update by AOC and as a result of the update, the system did not generate the notice to send out regarding jury duty for Deloney’s trial, which led the court to continue it.

Deloney’s case was bound over to a grand jury in September 2017, and he was indicted in August 2018 on four capital murder charges, two for murdering two individuals and two for committing the murders during the act of robbery.

In March 2022, Deloney’s attorneys filed a motion for a speedy trial that has gone unanswered by the courts. He wrote a letter to the court, bringing up the amount of time that had passed since he was arrested and charged for the double murder and stating that he’s ready to ‘speed the lengthy process.’

Jimmy Lee Bolding was found dead in the front yard of the home, and Madden was found dead inside a mobile home on the property. After three weeks of investigating, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested Deloney and Tamorris Oneil Bolding, 23, of Muscle Shoals.

Tamorris Bolding was also originally charged with two counts of capital murder, but Judge Angela Terry threw out the case against him in October of 2017.

Deloney is being held in the Morgan County Jail while he is awaiting trial.