200 grams of meth seized during DeKalb County traffic stop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies located over 200 grams of meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Friday on Highway 68.

A Deputy was patrolling Highway 68 between Crossville and the Dawson Community when he noticed a vehicle driving erratically at around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.

The deputy says he stopped the vehicle and during a search found meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia consistent with trafficking in meth.

Deputires say they arrested both people in the car and took them to the DeKalb County Detention Center.

Travis Huff,39, and William Dowdy Jr., 56

The driver, 56-year-old William Dowdy Jr. of Albertville, was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The passenger, 39-year-old Travis Huff of Arab, was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “This is an excellent job by our patrol deputy seizing such a large amount of narcotics. It’s an important part of our job to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities. 200 grams is enough to feed a lot of addiction and create a lot of addiction.”

“I want to commend our deputy for working hard to combat the flow of narcotics into our county. Methamphetamine destroys families and it destroys lives. Making it harder to find and putting those that traffic it in jail is a top priority of our office,” Welden said.