JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 20-year-old Hollywood man has been arrested in connection to a recent burglary of Scottsboro High School, authorities say.

Through the investigation, Treyden McGwire Miles was identified by security camera footage at the school, according to the Scottsboro Police Department.

Authorities were able to find Miles at his home in Hollywood and arrested him on Monday, August 1.

Treyden McGwire Miles

(Scottsboro Police Dept.)

He was booked into the Jackson County Jail and booked on a $5,600 bond. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft of property.

Throughout their investigation, Scottsboro Police say Miles was linked to several more acts of vandalism, and more charges are expected to follow.