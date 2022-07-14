Daniel Scott Bearden and Shannon Denise Coley were arrested on Thursday, June 16 in Henagar. (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

HENAGAR, Ala. (WHNT) — More than 20 grams of methamphetamine, along with a pound of marijuana, was found in a Henagar home last month.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents searched a home on County Road 138 in Henagar on Thursday, June 16. Officials say the initial warrant involved stolen property.

When they arrived, agents met Daniel Scott Bearden, 38, of Albertville, with more than 20 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. Shannon Denise Coley, 45, of Henagar, was also found to with a pound of marijuana, methamphetamine, and a firearm that she didn’t have a permit for.

Officials say Bearden was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of paraphernalia, and three warrants for failure to appear. His bond was set at $10,500.

Coley was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit.

The sheriff’s office said the case is ongoing and more charges are pending.