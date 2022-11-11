Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent confirmed the deaths of Michael Finley and Torrie Smith, both 18-year-olds from the area.

GRANT, Ala. (WHNT) — Two teenagers were killed in an overnight wreck in Marshall County, according to officials.

Nugent said the coroner’s office was called to an area of Merrill Mountain Road around 11:45 Thursday night. Both teens were pronounced dead on the scene.

The coroner added the vehicle they were in was the only one involved in the crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating the incident. The Marshall County Coroners Office Chaplain Service, Marshall Medical Centers EMS, and Hebron Volunteer Fire Department all assisted on the scene.