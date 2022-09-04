GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two people were swept away by floodwaters at Guntersville State Park on Sunday.

The city of Guntersville experienced a serious flash flooding event after heavy, steady rain over the Labor Day weekend.

According to Hanceville’s mayor Kenneth Nail, two people, a man and a woman, were swept away from the park by the floodwater, sweeping them through a culvert.

A Hanceville police officer assisted in pulling both victims from the creek. They were taken to a local hospital where they are both expected to recover.