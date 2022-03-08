BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — Thanks to a recent situation in his community, Chief of Boaz Police Michael Abercrombie felt the need to remind the public that if you have information about a possible crime, call law enforcement.

The incident happened on February 12. The Boaz Police Department say they received a call around 2 a.m. from someone saying he was shot at when he tried to repossess a vehicle

According to the report, the caller said two people were still following him down HWY 168. Officers stopped the two in their vehicle near the intersection of Reed Avenue and HWY 168.

The two people in the car were identified as Michael Williams and Daniel Cabrera, who were affiliated with 256 Customs, police say. Both men stated they had gotten word that someone was going to go to the business to break in, so they decided to stay at the business all night waiting for them, according to law enforcement.

Police say when the victim arrived at the business, he went to the back gate. One of the suspects fired a warning shot into the air. The victim ran and got into his vehicle, with both men firing shots at and into the vehicle as the victim drove away.

According to the report, one of the suspects thought the victim had fired a shot.

Because there were conflicting stories from the victim as to why he was there along with not having any valid paperwork to repossess a vehicle, no one was arrested at the time.

Investigators recently finished their investigation and determined the victim never fired a shot and didn’t have a weapon on him. Warrants were issued for Williams and Cabrera for shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Williams was arrested on March 2. He was released on a $30,000 bond.

Cabrera was arrested on March 3. He was released on a $30,000 bond.

Chief Abercrombie says the situation could have been avoided if law enforcement had been notified of the pending threat, but because a decision was made to handle the situation themselves, a shooting happened that could have been deadly.

“Anytime you have information of a possible crime, you should contact law enforcement immediately,” said Abercrombie.