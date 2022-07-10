SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department and the Hollywood Police Department arrested two men on drug charges on July 9.

Authorities say that they were acting on a warrant on the 1600-block of County Road 30. Upon investigation, officers found numerous amounts of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Barry Dean Kennamer, 63, was arrested and charged with six counts of possession of controlled substance, seven counts of illegal possession of prescription drugs, second degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Dean Kennamer, 38, was arrested and charged with second degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barry was taken to the Jackson County Jail, and Tyler was taken to the Scottsboro City Jail.