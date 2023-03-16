Authorities said the coroner’s office was called around 5:50 a.m. to the 9500-block of Union Grove Road on Thursday for a two-vehicle crash.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two men have died following a crash in Union Grove Thursday, according to officials.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office said 46-year-old Jason Lee West of Guntersville was pronounced dead at the scene.

31-year-old Brent Anthony Word of Geraldine was taken to Marshall Medical Center North and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Authorities said the coroner’s office was called around 5:50 a.m. to the 9500-block of Union Grove Road on Thursday for a two-vehicle crash.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will continue to investigate the incident, where multiple agencies assisted, the coroner’s office said.