GUNTERSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – Marshall County Coroner’s Office (MCCO) responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.

According to an MCCO Facebook post, an accident involving a motorcycle and a car happened on the Stockton Causeway on Highway 431 in Guntersville.

Both riders on the motorcycle were pronounced dead on the scene. The victims were later identified as Terrell Santana Glass, 31, and Candace Purser Glass, 31, a husband and wife from Warrior, Ala.

The Guntersville Police Department is continuing to investigate.