BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were killed in a crash in Boaz on Tuesday night.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office (MCCO), the three-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Beulah Road and McVille Road in the Shiloh Farms community.

The coroner’s office confirmed the two victims were in separate cars and both were pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office, as well as Boaz Fire and the Boaz Police Department, responded to the scene.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said the victims’ identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story.