SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Two people had non-life-threatening injuries after their vehicle collided with a train in Scottsboro on Sunday.

The Scottsboro Police Department received a call in reference to a vehicle vs. train accident at Cedar Hill Drive and Mary Hunter Avenue on Sunday.

Two of the four passengers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details are expected to be released.