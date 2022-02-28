MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Coroner’s Office took to their Facebook page overnight saying two deaths had occurred.

According to the post, the coroner’s office said it is working closely with the Marshall County Drug Task Force to investigate two fatal overdoses “during the early morning hours of Sunday morning.”

One of those overdose victims was pronounced dead at Marshall Medical Center South, while the other died on the scene in Guntersville.

The coroner’s office made an important distinction, saying these deaths were not related to a shooting that happened in Guntersville earlier that day.

No more information was made available, as the investigation is ongoing, the post said.