DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Two men were arrested and charged in January for crimes involving children, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 19, the sheriff’s office said they received information about a relationship between a man and an underage girl and started an investigation. After the investigation, 21-year-old Eduardo Jimenez Juan from Fort Payne was charged with second-degree rape.

The week after, officials said they were told an underaged girl was being sexually abused and harassed via cell phone by a man. Investigators interviewed Dustin Lewayne Elkins, 37 from Valley Head and proceeded to charge him with electronic solicitation of a child and second-degree child abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said they worked with the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center and the DeKalb County Department of Human Resources to help solve these cases.

Dustin Lewayne Elkins and Eduardo Jimenez Juan

Sheriff Nick Welden commented on the arrests, “Any and all kinds of abuse against our children will not be tolerated. Our children deserve to be protected and loved and we are committed to doing just that, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”