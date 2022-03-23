JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says two men were arrested and a large amount of a wide variety of drugs were recovered following a recent investigation.

On Monday, agents with the JCSO Narcotics Unit and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) carried out a search warrant at a house on Lemon Street in Scottsboro.

During that search, authorities say a large amount of controlled substances were found, including 142 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of cocaine HCL (hydrochloride), 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin.

According to authorities, several more items of drug paraphernalia and packaging material were found, indicating the intention to resell the items.

Two brothers were arrested as a result of the search.

John Allen Leightner

31-year-old John Allen Leightner of Scottsboro was charged with the following:

trafficking methamphetamine

trafficking crack cocaine

possession with intent to distribute cocaine

unlawful possession of controlled substances- oxycodone

possession of controlled substances-hydrocodone

unlawful possession of controlled substances-amphetamine

unlawful possession of controlled substances-clonazepam

unlawful possession of controlled substances-psilocybin

first-degree possession of marijuana 1st degree

possession of drug paraphernalia

John Leightner was booked into the Jackson County Jail. His bond was set at $78,800.

Timothy Mark Leightner

33-year-old Timothy Mark Leightner of Albian, Michigan was charged with:

trafficking methamphetamine

trafficking crack cocaine

possession with intent to distribute cocaine

unlawful possession of controlled substances- oxycodone

possession of controlled substances-hydrocodone

unlawful possession of controlled substances-amphetamine

unlawful possession of controlled substances-clonazepam

unlawful possession of controlled substances-psilocybin

first-degree possession of marijuana

possession of drug paraphernalia

Timothy Leightner was booked into the Jackson County Jail. Bond was set at $78,800.