JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says two men were arrested and a large amount of a wide variety of drugs were recovered following a recent investigation.
On Monday, agents with the JCSO Narcotics Unit and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) carried out a search warrant at a house on Lemon Street in Scottsboro.
During that search, authorities say a large amount of controlled substances were found, including 142 grams of methamphetamine, 84 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of cocaine HCL (hydrochloride), 33 packages of marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, clonazepam, amphetamine and psilocybin.
According to authorities, several more items of drug paraphernalia and packaging material were found, indicating the intention to resell the items.
Two brothers were arrested as a result of the search.
31-year-old John Allen Leightner of Scottsboro was charged with the following:
- trafficking methamphetamine
- trafficking crack cocaine
- possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- unlawful possession of controlled substances- oxycodone
- possession of controlled substances-hydrocodone
- unlawful possession of controlled substances-amphetamine
- unlawful possession of controlled substances-clonazepam
- unlawful possession of controlled substances-psilocybin
- first-degree possession of marijuana 1st degree
- possession of drug paraphernalia
John Leightner was booked into the Jackson County Jail. His bond was set at $78,800.
33-year-old Timothy Mark Leightner of Albian, Michigan was charged with:
- trafficking methamphetamine
- trafficking crack cocaine
- possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- unlawful possession of controlled substances- oxycodone
- possession of controlled substances-hydrocodone
- unlawful possession of controlled substances-amphetamine
- unlawful possession of controlled substances-clonazepam
- unlawful possession of controlled substances-psilocybin
- first-degree possession of marijuana
- possession of drug paraphernalia
Timothy Leightner was booked into the Jackson County Jail. Bond was set at $78,800.