SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — An 18-wheeler struck a utility pole in Scottsboro on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Scottsboro Electric Power Board (EBP), the truck hit the pole near South Broad Street, also known as Alabama Highway 279, near C.W.’s Pit Stop.

Authorities say the area should be avoided and crews are working to repair lines and poles.

“Power will be affected in the surround areas,” Scottsboro EBP said via Facebook. “Cable and Internet will likely be affected as well.”

Scottsboro EBP’s power outage map reports over 400 customers affected by the incident, as of 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.