FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Six people are injured after an 18-wheeler crashed into a home Friday night in the Mt. Vernon community of DeKalb County.

According to a dispatcher with the Collinsville Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Alabama Highway 176 and County Road 83, just a few miles south of Akins Furniture.

Officials say the incident began as an 18-wheeler vs. vehicle wreck, but then the truck continued and crashed into a home.

Six people, including a woman who was seven months pregnant, were injured as a result of the crash. DeKalb Ambulance Service Director Cheryl Turner confirmed all the victims were in stable condition.

This is a developing story.