DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — 15 people were arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County last month.

The arrested reported by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office cover the entire month of September with charges ranging from marijuana possession, failure to appear, and eluding law enforcement officials.

Hayward Jess Barker (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say narcotics agents tried to stop a car near Tutwiler Gap in Mentone on Thursday, September 1.

Officials say the driver refused to stop, and led the agents on a short chase.

After the chase, Hayward Jess Barker, 27, of Fort Payne, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and attempting to elude.

Maya Panessa Geick (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On September 3, deputies stopped a car on County Road 817. Deputies say the driver had outstanding warrants through the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Maya Panessa Geick, 24, of Henagar, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and one warrant for failure to appear.

Susan Lowery McClendon (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say they responded to call about a suspicious vehicle near Alabama Highway 68 in Kilpatrick on Saturday, September 3.

The sheriff’s office says suboxone strips and drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

62-year-old Susan Lowery McClendon of Albertville was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Serenity Faith Whiddon (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials say Henagar Police stopped a car on Liberty Road in Henagar on Monday, September 5.

During the stop, officers say they found marijuana, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. The driver was also found to have active warrants with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Serenity Faith Whiddon, 28, of Flat Rock, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, resisting arrest, attempting to elude police, and two warrants for failure to appear.

Victor Cordoba (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say a car was stopped on Alabama Highway 168 and County Road 479 in Kilpatrick on Wednesday, September 7.

Inside the car, officials say methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found.

Victor Cordoba, 40, of Huntsville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit.

Caleb Grayson Tann Carman (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) Danny Ray Peacock (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) Jeffrey Dewayne White (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies, along with the Crossville Police Department, say they searched a home on Highway 68 in Crossville on Friday, September 9.

During the search, deputies say methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found. Three people were charged in connection to the incident.

Danny Ray Peacock, 50, of Crossville, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Caleb Grayson Tann Carman, 30, of Boaz, and Jeffrey Dewayne White, 53, of Crossville, were charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

James David Goodwin (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

On Saturday, September 10, multiple agencies, including the sheriff’s office, Mentone Police, and Valley Head Police, responded to a call about a suspicious man at a Dollar General on Highway 117 in Valley Head.

Officers found the man with methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled pills, and drug paraphernalia.

40-year-old James David Goodwin of Covington, Ga., was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, probation violation, and five failure to appear warrants.

Robert Banther (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies stopped a car on County 52 on Friday, September 16. Narcotics agents say marijuana, controlled pills, and drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

39-year-old Robert Banther of Fort Payne was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shawn Douglas Brown (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Henagar Police say officers stopped a car on Highway 40 on Sunday, September 18.

Police say the driver was found with methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled pills, and drug paraphernalia.

25-year-old Shawn Douglas Brown of Rainsville was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, first-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cheryl Denise Rhodes (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

The DeKalb County Narcotics Unit searched a home on Highway 75 in Henagar on Wednesday, September 28.

Officials say methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled pills, and drug paraphernalia were found.

Cheryl Denise Rhodes, 45, of Henagar, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Omar Antonio Arevalo (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say a home on County Road 9046 was searched on Wednesday, September 28.

Upon arrival, deputies found Omar Antonio Arevalo, 27, of Crossville, who they say was wanted on warrants from Marshall County. He was later found with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arevalo was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and probation violation.

Ryan Keith Shirley (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office) Shannon Denise Coley (DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

Agents responded to a home on County Road 138 in Henagar on Friday, September 30.

Officials say stolen property, along with methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, were recovered. Two people were charged in connection to the incident.

Shannon Denise Coley, 45, of Henagar, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree.

Ryan Keith Shirley, 43, of Rossville, Ga., was charged with resisting arrest, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say this investigation is ongoing and more charges could come.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says they were assisted with the arrests by Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head, and Mentone police departments, the K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit, and Investigations Unit.