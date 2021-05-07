120 compete in National Amateur Disc Golf Tournament in Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – More than 100 disc golfers are converging in Guntersville to compete for a seat in the national championship in Austin, Texas.

120 of them from across the region will be spending the weekend at Kudzu Cove for the National Amateur Disc Golf Tournament.

There are 18 holes on the course.

Course designer Jeffery Cowen told News 19 at the kickoff event Friday that the best part about the sport is the affordability for the equipment and to play on a course.

He said it is one of the fastest growing sports in the world right now.

“We experienced a big boom in players during the COVID shutdown because people wanted to get outdoors and then do things. They were limited so this kind of thing was really good for that because people could get outdoors and play and enjoy themselves. We’ve seen a lot of families come out. The growth in the number of families we’re seeing is phenomenal,” explained Cowen.

The event ends Sunday.