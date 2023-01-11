Multiple DeKalb County authorities banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies, Narcotics Agents, K-9 Unit and Officers with Henagar, Ider and Rainsville Police Departments banded together over the month of December leading to 11 people being arrested and charged with drug-related crimes.

December 6

Steven Ivey (DCSO)

Officers with the Henegar Police Department (HPD) carried out a search warrant at a residence on Brookfield Circle, alongside DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) Deputies and Narcotics Agents.

An unspecified amount of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found as a result of that search according to authorities.

44-year-old Steven Edwards Ivey of Henagar was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.

December 9

DCSO Deputies reportedly went to serve civil papers to a residence on County Road 54 in the Dawson/Geraldine area when 55-year-old Juanita Marie Ryan of Geraldine led the deputies inside.

When deputies entered the home, they said they found unspecified amounts of methamphetamine, controlled pills and drug paraphernalia.

Ryan was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession with intent to sell and tampering with physical evidence.

Amos (DCSO) Ryan (DCSO)

53-year-old Christopher William Amos of Guntersville who they said was also inside was found to have active warrants. He was charged with first-degree theft of property, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, unlawful possession with intent to sell, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and one warrant for failure to appear.

December 10

The DCSO said they pulled a vehicle over on Highway 68 when a K9 Unit assisted in finding 120kg of Kratom inside the vehicle.

Young (DCSO)

29-year-old Andrew Taylor Young of Madison was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

December 12

An Officer with the Ider Police Department (IPD) said they pulled a vehicle over on Highway 75 when they reportedly found the driver in possession of marijuana, ecstasy pills and other unspecified drug paraphernalia.

Morris (DCSO)

35-year-old Ashia Shawn Morris of Chattanooga was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

That same day, DCSO Deputies reportedly made a traffic stop on Highway 68 in Crossville and found the driver in possession of prescription medication without having a prescription for said medication.

Vanzandt (DCSO)

40-year-old Holly Ladonna Vanzandt of Crossville was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI (controlled substance), and tampering with physical evidence.

December 13

Deputies with DCSO said they went to a home on County Road 511 in Rainsville after getting several complaints of drug activity in the area.

When they arrived, deputies reportedly found unspecified amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Coots (DCSO) Dabbs (DCSO)

56-year-old Ronald Kevin Coots of Rainsville was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

32-year-old Kyla Marie Dabbs of Fort Payne was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and four warrants for failure to appear.

That same day, DCSO Narcotics Agents carried out a search warrant on Turner Avenue in Fort Payne, which they reported led to the discovery of unspecified amounts of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Pope (DCSO)

32-year-old Waylon Eric Pope of Fort Payne was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

December 23

Guinn (DCSO)

DCSO Deputies reported they were searching for a vehicle that had left the scene of an accident in the area of Grove Oak, and soon spotted the vehicle and tried to pull it over. Authorities said the driver refused to stop and attempted to “speed away,” but was pulled over a short while later.

35-year-old Christopher Allen Guinn of Pisgah was charged with attempting to elude, first-degree receiving stolen property, DUI (controlled substance), unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal littering, leaving the scene of an accident and parole violation.

December 31

Narcotics Agents with the DCSO carried out a search warrant with the help of the Rainsville Police Department (RPD) and DCSO Deputies on County Road 180 in Rainsville.

Sargent (DCSO)

That search, authorities report, recovered over 80 grams of methamphetamine along with an unspecified amount of drug paraphernalia.

63-year-old Terry Ray Sargent of Rainsville was charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrests are public information. Any indication of an individual’s arrest does not imply they have been convicted of a crime. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Bond, if applicable, is set by the courts using the bond schedule set by the legislature.