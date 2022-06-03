DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in DeKalb County have had their hands full with 10 drug-related arrests just in the last two days, the sheriff’s office says.
On Wednesday, June 1, Narcotics Agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) were looking for a suspect who had active warrants for trafficking in methamphetamine as part of an ongoing investigation. Those agents executed a search warrant at a home on County Road 386 and found two people in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the report says.
- Robert O’Neal Cook, 36, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kelly Elizabeth Anderson, 51, both of Albertville were both charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
That same day, the DCSO says agents also carried out a search warrant at a residence on County Road 370 in Kilpatrick and found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
- Kimberly Ann Duke, 43, of Crossville was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
- Brittany Dene Johanns, 35, of Marion, North Carolina was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.
- Heather Leann Adams, 46, of Crossville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude police and 15 failure to appear warrants.
On Thursday, June 2, agents visited a home on County Road 26 and found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia – along with an infant inside the house.
The DCSO says the Department of Human Resources responded to the scene and immediately got a safety plan in place for the child.
The DeKalb County Investigations Unit was also called to assist at the scene, due to agents finding possible stolen items in the home.
- Brian Keith Harrell, 43, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jessica Deforest, 34, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jade Marie Stancil, 26, of Crossville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.
- Joshua Wade Morton, 41, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and three failure to appear warrants
- Jonathan Joe Young, 33, of Albertville was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.