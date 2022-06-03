DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in DeKalb County have had their hands full with 10 drug-related arrests just in the last two days, the sheriff’s office says.

On Wednesday, June 1, Narcotics Agents with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) were looking for a suspect who had active warrants for trafficking in methamphetamine as part of an ongoing investigation. Those agents executed a search warrant at a home on County Road 386 and found two people in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, the report says.

Robert O’Neal Cook , 36, of Albertville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelly Elizabeth Anderson, 51, both of Albertville were both charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

That same day, the DCSO says agents also carried out a search warrant at a residence on County Road 370 in Kilpatrick and found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Kimberly Ann Duke , 43, of Crossville was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Brittany Dene Johanns, 35, of Marion, North Carolina was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Heather Leann Adams, 46, of Crossville, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to elude police and 15 failure to appear warrants.

On Thursday, June 2, agents visited a home on County Road 26 and found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia – along with an infant inside the house.

The DCSO says the Department of Human Resources responded to the scene and immediately got a safety plan in place for the child.

The DeKalb County Investigations Unit was also called to assist at the scene, due to agents finding possible stolen items in the home.

Brian Keith Harrell , 43, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Deforest, 34, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jade Marie Stancil, 26, of Crossville, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering in a drug house.

Joshua Wade Morton, 41, of Boaz, was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and three failure to appear warrants

Jonathan Joe Young, 33, of Albertville was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.