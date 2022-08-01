ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning, authorities say.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office says they were called out to the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North in Albertville around 6 a.m.

The call was for a vehicle that had reportedly hit a pedestrian.

According to the coroner’s office, the person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name will not be released until the family has been notified.

Traffic Homicide Investigators with the Albertville Police Department are investigating the incident.

The Albertville Fire Department assisted authorities on the scene.

This is a developing story.