FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash in DeKalb County on Wednesday.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened just south of Fort Payne on County Road 81 around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Troopers say 51-year-old Joey S. Wooten of Sylacauga was injured when his motorcycle hit a deer. He was then taken to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.